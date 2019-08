FILE PHOTO - Microsoft's Alex Kipman, the man responsible for the HoloLens augmented reality device, presents the HoloLens 2 ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s second generation HoloLens augmented reality headset will go on sale in September, the company’s executive vice president Harry Shum said on Thursday.

Shum made the comment in a speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.