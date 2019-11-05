Technology News
November 5, 2019

China's Communist Party pledges to master core technologies

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s communist party says it plans to build a new type of nationwide system to master core technologies and become an innovation-driven country, the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday, following a meeting last week of its senior leadership.

China will improve the state laboratory system and support large and small enterprises in innovation, the party said, in a long statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.

