China's Communist Party pledges to master core technologies

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s communist party says it plans to build a new type of nationwide system to master core technologies and become an innovation-driven country, the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday, following a meeting last week of its senior leadership.
China will improve the state laboratory system and support large and small enterprises in innovation, the party said, in a long statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, editing by Louise Heavens