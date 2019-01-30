China publishes draft rules for Nasdaq-style technology board

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has published draft rules for a Nasdaq-style start-up board in Shanghai, potentially competing with Hong Kong and New York for listings of tech firms, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday.

The so-called technology innovation board will focus on firms in technology and emerging sectors, such as high-tech equipment manufacturing, new energy, biotechnology, big data and cloud computing, the regulator said in a statement.

It will be paired with a registration-based system for initial public offerings (IPOs).

Plans for the board were announced by President Xi Jinping in November and are expected to help counter U.S. curbs on China’s technology development.

The board could also help revive China’s slowing economy through innovations and industrial upgrading.