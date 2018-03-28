FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
March 28, 2018 / 4:35 AM / in 10 hours

China Telecom 2017 profit up on user growth, beats estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK), the country’s third-largest telecommunications operator, on Wednesday reported a 3.3 percent rise in net profit for 2017 on growing subscriber numbers.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China Telecom is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Net profit was 18.62 billion yuan ($2.97 billion), beating an average estimate of 17.35 billion yuan, according to 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 366.2 billion yuan, matching an estimate of 366.88 billion yuan.

    China Telecom said its 4G mobile subscriber numbers rose to 182 million after it added 60.17 million subscribers in the year. Wireline broadband, for which it has the most number of customers in China, rose by 10.4 million to 134 million in the period.

    China Telecom declared a final dividend of HK$0.115 per share.

    Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.