October 29, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

China Telecom's nine-month profit rises 2.7 percent to 19 billion yuan

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK) on Monday said nine-month profit rose 2.7 percent year-on-year to 19 billion yuan ($2.73 billion).

Operating revenue rose 3.6 percent to 285 billion yuan for the January-September period, while the number of 4G mobile customers reached 230 million, it said in a filing.

China Telecom recorded a 172 percent jump in investment income and share of profits of associates to 1.9 billion yuan in the period, thanks to its stake in the country’s telecommunications tower operator China Tower that listed in August.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Rashmi Aich

