March 5, 2019 / 11:31 AM / in 3 minutes

China suspends customs clearance for Tesla Model 3 imports: Caixin

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car leaves a cargo vessel at a port in Shanghai, China February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s customs authority has suspended customs clearance procedures for Model 3 cars built by Tesla Inc, the financial publication Caixin reported on Tuesday.

The report said the customs authority in Shanghai had found various irregularities in 1,600 imported Model 3 cars, including the improper labeling of the vehicles.

Tesla has been trying to roll out the Model 3 in China ahead of schedule in a bid to revive sales hit by Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The firm was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and David Stanway; Editing by Kevin Liffey

