FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock gestures as he walks to a cabinet meeting on Downing Street in London, Britain January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The risk posed to the British public by the new coronavirus remains low, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday, after an emergency response meeting to discuss the virus that has killed 26 people and infected more than 800 in China.

“The risk to the public remains low and the chief medical officer will be making a full statement later today,” he said.