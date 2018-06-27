FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in 2 hours

Leaked report by government think-tank says China should be wary of financial panic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A government think-tank report that appeared briefly online said that China should be wary of any financial panic stemming from uncertainties, such as bond defaults, tight liquidity and trade frictions with the United States.

The comments were made in a report by the National Institution for Finance & Development (NIFD) that Bloomberg said was leaked briefly on the Internet on Monday and was removed. Reuters also saw the report, which was not available on the think-tank’s website on Wednesday.

Bloomberg said a think-tank official confirmed the report and said it was being used for its internal discussions.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

