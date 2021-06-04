Hong Kong police arrest activist in Kowloon district on Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested one person in the working class district of Mong Kok on Friday evening, as people marked the 32nd anniversary of Beijing’s bloody crackdown on democracy activists in and around Tiananmen Square.
Earlier, police sealed off a park where tens of thousands gather annually to commemorate the crackdown, and they arrested the vigil’s organiser.
Reporting By Scott Murdoch and Pak Yiu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Hugh Lawson
