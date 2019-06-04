UK urges China to respect rights on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain urged China to allow its citizens to protest peacefully and enjoy freedom of expression in a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the Chinese government’s deadly crackdown on protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

“People in China are still unable to exercise their right to protest peacefully,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

“We continue to urge the Chinese government to respect citizens’ freedom of association, assembly, expression and other fundamental rights and freedoms, as enshrined in China’s constitution and in international law,” he added.