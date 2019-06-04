China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with U.S. statement on Tiananmen anniversary

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a police vehicle as people wait for the flag-raising ceremony held at Tiananmen Square during sunrise, in Beijing, China June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s embassy in the United States expressed “strong dissatisfaction” on Tuesday towards the United States’ remarks on the 30th anniversary of the Chinese government’s bloody crackdown on student-led protests in Tiananmen Square.

A statement from the embassy said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments on the anniversary were made “out of prejudice and arrogance” and grossly interfered with China’s internal affairs.

“China’s human rights are in the best period ever,” it said.

Pompeo called on Beijing on Monday to mark the June 4 anniversary by releasing all prisoners jailed for fighting human rights abuses in China.