June 4, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

China lodges stern representations with U.S. over Tiananmen comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has lodged stern representations with the United States, its foreign ministry said on Monday, over comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging it to come clean on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference following a meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol in New York, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Pompeo, speaking ahead of the 29-year anniversary of the day Chinese troops and tanks quashed the pro-democracy student-led demonstrations, called for Beijing to make a full accounting for those killed, detained or who went missing in the crackdown.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

