China accuses U.S. of trying to destabilise Tibet

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday accused the United States of seeking to destabilise Tibet by naming a coordinator for issues there.
Washington should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs on the pretext of seeking to destabilise the region, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.
The Trump administration on Wednesday appointed a senior U.S. human rights official as special coordinator for Tibetan issues.
Reporting By Cate Cadell; editing by John Stonestreet
