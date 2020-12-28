Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a regular media briefing.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 calls for the establishment of a U.S. consulate in Lhasa and the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

