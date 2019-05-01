China draws up e-cigarette regulations, gives no date for adoption: WTO filing

FILE PHOTO: An exhibitor staff member uses an electronic cigarette at Beijing International Vapor Distribution Alliance Expo (VAPE CHINA EXPO) in Beijing, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

GENEVA (Reuters) - China, the world’s biggest tobacco producer and consumer, has drawn up standards for regulating e-cigarettes, it said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, without specifying any date for adoption of the rules.

“This standard specifies the terms and definitions, technical requirements, test methods, packaging, identification, instructions, storage and transportation of electronic cigarette,” the filing said.

The technical standards were set out in a 68-page attachment in Chinese, available here