SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s tourism hotspots received 726 million visits from domestic travelers over the country’s one week long National Day holiday, up 9.43 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said late on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit the Forbidden City in central Beijing, China, on China's 68th National Day October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Tourism revenue generated over the period rose 9.04 percent to 5.99 billion yuan, the ministry said.

The National Day holiday took place between Oct 1-7.