China's tourist sites receive 726 mln visitors over holiday, up 9.4 pct y/y

(Corrects the October 7th story to say tourism revenue is 599 billion yuan, not 5.99 billion yuan)
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -
China’s tourism hotspots received 726 million visits from domestic travelers over the country’s one week long National Day holiday, up 9.43 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said late on Sunday.
Tourism revenue generated over the period rose 9.04 percent to 599 billion yuan, the ministry said.
The National Day holiday took place between Oct 1-7.
