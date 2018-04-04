China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol: commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will raise anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol imported from the United States and some European suppliers, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Producers impacted by the tariffs include Dow Chemical, now known as DowDuPont, Equistar, Eastman, Ineos, Sasol and BASF.

The tariffs, which are as high as 75.5 percent for some companies including DowDuPont, will be effective from April 12, the statement said.

Ethylene glycol is used in many consumer products including antifreeze, coolant and other solvents and paints.