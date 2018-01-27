China to review anti-dumping duties on U.S., E.U. industrial solvents

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Saturday that it would launch an anti-dumping review of industrial solvents ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and diethylene glycol monobutyl ether imported from the United States and the European Union.

In January 2013, the ministry imposed anti-dumping duties on the products at rates ranging from 9.3 percent to 18.8 percent for a five-year term.

The review starts on Jan. 28 and should end before Jan. 27, 2019, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The ministry said it decided to conduct the review after Chinese producers filed an application in November last year.

Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and diethylene glycol monobutyl ether are mainly used as solvents for paints and other chemicals.