June 16, 2018 / 2:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

China announces anti-dumping measures on some chemical product imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will apply temporary anti-dumping measures to hydroiodic acid products originating from Japan and the United States, its commerce ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said it made an initial ruling that the two countries’ dumping of these products had caused substantial damage to China’s hydroiodic acid industry.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it would also introduce temporary anti-dumping measures on ethanolamine products produced in the Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United States.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

