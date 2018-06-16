China announces anti-dumping measures on some chemical product imports

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will apply temporary anti-dumping measures to hydroiodic acid products originating from Japan and the United States, its commerce ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said it made an initial ruling that the two countries’ dumping of these products had caused substantial damage to China’s hydroiodic acid industry.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it would also introduce temporary anti-dumping measures on ethanolamine products produced in the Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United States.