FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen attends a news conference on the state of trade negotiations with U.S. in Beijing, China December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes Australia can do more to boost mutual trust and cooperation, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday.

Ties between the two countries have worsened in recent years, with China most recently halting purchases of several commodities.