December 1, 2018

China's import-export value passes 2017 level as of mid-November: customs

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The total value of China’s imports and exports already exceeded the full-year figure for 2017 as of mid-November, China’s customs administration said Saturday.

The General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website that as of mid-November, the total value of imports and exports had risen nearly 15 percent, compared with the same period a year earlier. It did not give a specific figure.

The value of China’s yuan-denominated imports and exports was 27.79 trillion yuan in 2017, according to previously released customs data.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Robert Birsel

