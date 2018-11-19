China says will abide by WTO rules in probe of machine tools from Japan, Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it will abide by WTO rules in its anti-dumping investigation of vertical machining centers from Japan and Taiwan.

Japan’s Brother Industries Ltd (6473.T) said on Friday the Chinese ministry had begun an investigation into alleged dumping of machine tools by it and other Japanese companies, including Fanuc Corp (6954.T). The ministry will follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and make a ruling “objectively and fairly,” the commerce ministry told Reuters in a statement.