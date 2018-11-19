Business News
November 19, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says will abide by WTO rules in probe of machine tools from Japan, Taiwan

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it will abide by WTO rules in its anti-dumping investigation of vertical machining centers from Japan and Taiwan.

Japan’s Brother Industries Ltd (6473.T) said on Friday the Chinese ministry had begun an investigation into alleged dumping of machine tools by it and other Japanese companies, including Fanuc Corp (6954.T). The ministry will follow World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and make a ruling “objectively and fairly,” the commerce ministry told Reuters in a statement.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Vincent Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.