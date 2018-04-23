FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 3:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China first-quarter imports from North Korea fall 87 percent year-on-year in yuan terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports from North Korea fell 87 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 448.8 million yuan ($71.31 million), customs data showed on Monday, while exports to North Korea were down 46.1 percent to 2.68 billion yuan.

Shipping containers are seen piled up at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 13, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

For March, China’s exports to North Korea were 907.54 million yuan while imports from North Korea were 78.5 million yuan.

China’s March total trade with North Korea was 986.07 million yuan, customs data showed.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

