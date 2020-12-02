China says it will accelerate implementation of RCEP trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Container boxes are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China September 24, 2016. Picture taken September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the implementation of trade liberalisation measures promised under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

China will push forward the opening up of the goods, services and investment sectors and implement measures to lower tariffs, the cabinet said.

Last month, fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world’s largest free trade bloc, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States.