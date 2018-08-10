FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 10, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

China imposes anti-dumping duties on synthetic rubber from U.S., EU, Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would levy anti-dumping duties ranging from 23.1 percent to 75.5 percent on halogenated butyl rubber from the United States, the European Union and Singapore starting from Aug 20.

The ministry, which had imposed temporary anti-dumping duties on the synthetic rubber from those countries in April, said the 75.5 percent tariff would apply to U.S. rubber made by Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and other U.S. companies.

Arlanxeo Belgium faces a 27.4 percent tariff, while Exxon Mobil Chemical and other companies in the EU face 71.9 percent. Arlanxeo Singapore has been hit with a 23.1 percent tariff and other Singapore firms 45.2 percent.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.