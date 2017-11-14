FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls for advancing free trade talks with South Korea, Japan
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China calls for advancing free trade talks with South Korea, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Tuesday for advancing free trade agreement talks between China, Japan and South Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported.

From L-R: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pose for a family photo before the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bullit Marquez/Pool

Xinhua did not immediately provide any other details.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard: Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
