China calls for advancing free trade talks with South Korea, Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Tuesday for advancing free trade agreement talks between China, Japan and South Korea, state news agency Xinhua reported.

From L-R: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pose for a family photo before the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bullit Marquez/Pool

Xinhua did not immediately provide any other details.