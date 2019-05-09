China to begin final anti-dumping review of some steel tubes imports from U.S., EU

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will launch on Friday a final review of its anti-dumping measures on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes, used at utilities, imported from the United States and the European Union.

The review is expected be completed by May 9, 2020, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

China, the world’s largest steel producer and consumer, imposed 13-14.1 percent tariffs on companies in the U.S. and the EU in 2014.

Current tariffs will expire on Friday.

The latest review follows a complaint by the government-backed Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Corp Ltd that claims that the removal of anti-dumping measures will hurt domestic producers again, the ministry said.