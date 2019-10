China says will work with the U.S. to address each other's core concerns

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He hands a letter from China's President Xi Jinping to U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

NANCHANG, China (Reuters) - Chinese vice premier Liu He said on Saturday that China will work with the United States to address each other’s core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

Liu also said the Chinese government has every confidence in its ability to meet macroeconomic targets for the year.

Liu, who is also the chief negotiator in China’s trade talks with the United States, was speaking at a virtual reality conference in Nanchang, capital of southeastern Jiangxi province.