July 10, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

China raises tariff rates for some U.S. optical fiber products, from July 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it is raising “anti-dumping tariff rates” for some optical fiber products originating from the United States, effective on Wednesday, July 11.

Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The new anti-dumping tariff rates for dispersion unshifted single-mode optical fiber imported from the U.S. range between 33.3 percent to 78.2 percent, compared with 4.7 percent to 18.6 percent as set in 2011.

U.S. companies including Corning Inc (GLW.N), OFS Fitel, LLC and Draka Communications Americas Inc are among firms affected by the tariff change, the ministry said on its website.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

