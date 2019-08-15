WTO to rule on China's complaint on U.S. duties on solar cells

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) set up a dispute panel requested on Thursday by China to rule on U.S. safeguard duties imposed on imports of solar cells, a Geneva trade official said.

The decision, automatic upon its second request at a meeting of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB), came as the two countries seek a major trade deal to calm simmering tensions.

China charges that the U.S. measure, in the form of a tariff-rate quota on imports of solar cells and an increase in duties on imports of modules, violates WTO rules.