May 16, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

White House trade adviser Navarro not expected to be principal at China talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a China trade hawk, is not expected to be one of the principal officials in the U.S. delegation for trade talks with China that begin on Thursday, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the U.S. delegation in talks with China’s trade envoy, Vice Premier Liu He, a second U.S. official said.

Navarro will be in the discussions but will not be leading them, the second official said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Navarro has been a strong advocate at the White House of taking tough action to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China and other countries.

Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis

