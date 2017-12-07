China complains that U.S. is releasing negative information about trade relations

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry expressed concern on Thursday that the United States has been spreading negative information about the trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

A security agent takes his position as U.S. and China's flags flutter over the Forbidden City ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

“Recently the United States has launched trade remedy investigations into Chinese products and has continuously released negative information,” said Gao Feng, China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman.

“This has caused widespread concern among businesses in China and the United States, especially among U.S. companies that are willing to cooperate with and expand into China,” he said.

China’s Commerce Ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” on Saturday to a statement by the United States to the World Trade Organization that it opposes granting China market economy status, Xinhua reported.