May 16, 2018 / 7:18 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China denounces trade unilateralism, defends free trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister on Wednesday took a swipe at the United States’ trade policy and defended international free trade on the basis of World Trade Organisation regulations.

FILE PHOTO - China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures during a signing ceremony in Beijing, China May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Pool/File Photo

“Trade unilateralism goes against the current of history,” Wang-Yi said alongside his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian speaking through an interpreter. “We must preserve international free trade on the basis of WTO rules.”

The two foreign ministers also agreed to the need to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Balmforth

