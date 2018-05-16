China denounces trade unilateralism, defends free trade

PARIS (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister on Wednesday took a swipe at the United States’ trade policy and defended international free trade on the basis of World Trade Organisation regulations.

FILE PHOTO - China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures during a signing ceremony in Beijing, China May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Pool/File Photo

“Trade unilateralism goes against the current of history,” Wang-Yi said alongside his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian speaking through an interpreter. “We must preserve international free trade on the basis of WTO rules.”

The two foreign ministers also agreed to the need to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.