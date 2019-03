FILE PHOTO: China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports and exports rebounded in the first half of March, Gao Feng, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the overall trade performance in the first quarter remained stable.

China’s exports tumbled the most in three years in February while imports fell for a third straight month, pointing to a further slowdown in the economy.