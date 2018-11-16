China probes dumping by Fanuc and 9 other foreign tool makers: Nikkei

(Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce has begun an investigation into alleged dumping of machine tools by manufacturer Fanuc Corp (6954.T) and four other Japanese companies, The Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday.

The probe began following a request from Beijing Jingdiao Group and two other Chinese machine tool makers that make products for smartphone parts, Nikkei said. The investigation is also believed to cover five Taiwanese machine tool makers and 10 Chinese trading houses. (s.nikkei.com/2Fpov7Q)

Fanuc has denied any wrongdoing. The four other targeted Japanese companies include Okuma (6103.T), Brother Industries (6448.T), Yamazaki Mazak and Jtekt Corp (6473.T), Nikkei reported.

The inquiry will be wrapped up by October 2019, after which tariffs or other measures will be imposed should the authorities conclude that the companies engaged in dumping, Nikkei said.