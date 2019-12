Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China would only happen if he wanted it to, and he thought he was doing very well in the talks.

“I’m doing very well on a deal with China, if I want to make it,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.

“I don’t think it’s up to if they want to make it, it’s if I want to make it. We’ll see what happens.”

“I’m doing very well if I want to make a deal, I don’t know that I want to make it, they’re going to find out pretty soon.”