FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. accuses China of broad malign influence campaign

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China’s Communist Party and government conduct a variety of malign influence and interference activities in the United States and globally, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Wednesday hours after President Donald Trump accused China of meddling in the Nov. 6 congressional elections.

“They employ a whole of government approach using political, economic, commercial, military and informational tools” to influence U.S. public opinion and promote the interests of the Chinese Community Party, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in a conference call. “The activities have reached an unacceptable level.”

China rejected Trump’s allegation at the U.N. Security Council. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.