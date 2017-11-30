China metals association opposes U.S. aluminum dumping probe

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association expressed “strong opposition” on Thursday to a U.S. anti-subsidy and anti-dumping probe of Chinese aluminum alloy sheet, a day after a similar response from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

A worker watches as excavators load aluminium ore onto trucks at an open-cast mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

“Aluminum alloy sheet products from China and the United States highly supplement each other...the U.S. administration’s self-initiated action...has overlooked the interests of American consumers as well as other issues like employment in the processing industry,” the association said in a statement on its website.

The association will safeguard the rights of Chinese exporters, it said, without elaboration.

Washington’s seldom-used tactic is aimed at accelerating the imposition of duties against unfairly subsidized and dumped products. U.S. companies and industries claiming injury from imports would normally first ask the Commerce Department to open such probes, but government-initiated cases skip that step.