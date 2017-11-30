FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China metals association opposes U.S. aluminum dumping probe
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Technology
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
Future of money
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 30, 2017 / 10:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

China metals association opposes U.S. aluminum dumping probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association expressed “strong opposition” on Thursday to a U.S. anti-subsidy and anti-dumping probe of Chinese aluminum alloy sheet, a day after a similar response from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

A worker watches as excavators load aluminium ore onto trucks at an open-cast mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

“Aluminum alloy sheet products from China and the United States highly supplement each other...the U.S. administration’s self-initiated action...has overlooked the interests of American consumers as well as other issues like employment in the processing industry,” the association said in a statement on its website.

The association will safeguard the rights of Chinese exporters, it said, without elaboration.

Washington’s seldom-used tactic is aimed at accelerating the imposition of duties against unfairly subsidized and dumped products. U.S. companies and industries claiming injury from imports would normally first ask the Commerce Department to open such probes, but government-initiated cases skip that step.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.