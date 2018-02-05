FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Commodities
February 5, 2018 / 1:38 AM / in an hour

China's corn futures jump on dumping probe into U.S. sorghum imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s corn futures jumped in early trading on Monday after Beijing launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into sorghum imports from the United States.

The most-active corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7 pct to 1,817 yuan ($288.49) per tonne early Monday morning, its biggest daily jump in two months.

China launched the investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States on Sunday, a move that is expected to immediately hit demand for the upcoming U.S. sorghum crop.

($1 = 6.2984 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.