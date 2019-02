FILE PHOTO: Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese state agricultural body COFCO Group recently purchased a batch of soybeans amounting to millions of tons from the United States, it said in a notice on Saturday.

The purchase was part of the company’s efforts to implement a “consensus” on trade agreed between China and the United States, it said in a notice on its website.