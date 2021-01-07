China says will take necessary measures to safeguard companies' rights and interests

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it would take necessary measures to safeguard companies’ rights and interests in response to the United States considering adding Alibaba and Tencent to a China stock ban.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing.
The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, Reuters reported.
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing
