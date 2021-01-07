China says will take necessary measures to safeguard companies' rights and interests

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it would take necessary measures to safeguard companies’ rights and interests in response to the United States considering adding Alibaba and Tencent to a China stock ban.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing.

The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, Reuters reported.