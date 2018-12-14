Business News
December 14, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China says to suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made cars from January 1

FILE PHOTO - Cars are seen in a parking lot in Palm Springs, California, U.S. on April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The government will suspend 25 percent tariffs on 144 U.S. vehicle and auto part items and 5 percent tariffs on 67 auto items between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2019, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Ministry of Finance also said it hopes China and the United States can speed up negotiations to remove all additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

