Breakingviews - Viewsroom: America sees red on China trade deal

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Getting Beijing to force companies to buy more U.S. soybeans and oil may help the Trump administration claim a numbers victory. But it reinforces China’s statist instincts while ignoring most U.S. business beefs with Sino-American trade. Plus: has Tencent hit a peak?
If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.
