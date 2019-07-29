China says to launch anti-subsidy probe into some imported U.S. chemical products

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it will launch an anti-subsidy probe into imports from the United States of some chemical products originating from the United States used in industries such as food packaging and pharmaceuticals.

U.S. manufacturers of the products in question, propanol and ethylcarbinol, have received extensive government subsidies, the ministry said. The probe starts on July 29 and will typically last for a year, it said.