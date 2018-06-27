FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says U.S. and China militaries should control risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that China and the United States can only jointly develop by maintaining mutual respect, cooperation, and non-confrontation.

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe speaks during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, June 27, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

Wei told Mattis that the two countries’ militaries should strengthen cooperation and control risks, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also said Wei had made clear China’s positions and concerns regarding Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea during a meeting with Mattis.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd and Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel

