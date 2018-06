BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has accepted an invitation from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to visit the United States this year, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters

Wu made the remarks during a monthly news briefing. Mattis met senior Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping and Wei in Beijing on Wednesday.