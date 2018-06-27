FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

China's Xi says China-U.S. relationship important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that if their two countries are able to develop a good relationship, it will benefit peace, stability and prosperity globally.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (not pictured) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 21, 2018. Fred DUFOUR/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“The China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world,” Xi said, as they met in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

In recent years, China-U.S. military ties have maintained a good momentum and China hopes this can continue, Xi added.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Ben Blanchard

