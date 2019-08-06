World News
August 6, 2019 / 1:40 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China to counter U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Asia

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will take countermeasures if the U.S. deploys intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a Chinese foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

Fu Cong, director general of the foreign ministry’s arms control department, made the comments in Beijing at a press briefing.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday in Australia that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, possibly within months.

Reporting by Michael Martina; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

